Greta Thunberg Fined After Being Found Guilty Of Disobeying Police At Climate Protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been found guilty of disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo last month and has been sentenced to pay a fine, a court has said.

Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists world-wide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.

"It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it," she told reporters in the court.

Thunberg earlier told the court that her actions were justifiable.

"I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property," she said.

"Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term."

The court ordered Thunberg to pay 1500 Swedish crowns ($A214) and an additional 1000 crowns ($A142) to the fund for crime victims. The fine was applied in proportion to her reported income. Failing to disobey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Thunberg and other activists from the group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour on June 19. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.

