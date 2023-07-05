Greta Gerwig Will Direct Two New Narnia Movies For Netflix

Greta Gerwig may still be on her pink mission around the world promoting the new Barbie movie, but the director already has her next job set to go.

According to a profile piece in The New Yorker, Gerwig is signed up to direct at least two new Narnia movies for Netflix.

Netflix announced a deal with the C.S. Lewis Company back in 2018, as part of a plan to bring the books to life again with a series of movies and shows.

Disney and Fox have already tried their hand at adapting the books to the big screen, but both failed to finish the series.

No further details were given on when we can expect to revisit the magical world of Narnia on Netflix.

IMAGE: Getty/ Disney