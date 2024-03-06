The Project

Greens Want The Government To Build 360,000 Homes To Fix The Housing Crisis

It’s the heated topic shaping up to be the battleground of the next federal election.

Now the Greens claim they’ve got a new fix for Australia’s housing crisis as the major parties do battle.

On Wednesday, the Greens unveiled a radical new plan that would see a government-run property developer build 360,000 homes in the next five years, available to the public at discounted prices.

Seventy per cent of the new builds would be rented out at a rate capped at 25 per cent of average household income, saving renters more than $5,000 a year. 

The remaining 30 per cent would be sold to first-home buyers at just over the cost of construction, a saving of around $260,000.

But it’s a plan with a hefty price tag - $12.5 billion - which the Greens say would be partially offset by scrapping tax breaks for property investors.

It comes as Labor is still trying to pass its ‘Help To Buy’ scheme, which would give 40,000 first-home buyers the chance to co-purchase a home with the government over four years.

One downfall of this plan is it only allows a single person to pay up to $655,000 for a property.

And that rules out a whopping 96 per cent of Sydney’s housing market.

Meanwhile, to show they’re taking the matter seriously, the opposition created a shadow portfolio for home ownership.

The Liberals also flagged a revamp of its ‘Super Home Buyer Scheme’, which would allow buyers to withdraw up to $50,000 of their super for a house deposit.

But a similar policy, which saw Aussies raid their super during the pandemic, is now predicted to cost taxpayers an extra $85 billion by 2085, in extra support to retirees whose nest eggs have been ravaged.

So, is there a way for this tale to find a happy ending, or will it spiral into a housing horror story?

Amy Remeikis from The Guardian told The Project how the Greens’ radical proposal had been received. 

“When it comes to the politicians, they are very much down the party lines,” Remeikis explained. 

“Labor hates it because the Greens have suggested it, the Liberals aren't even acknowledging it, and the Greens are saying ‘Labor, you really need to do something to shake things up here because people need housing’”.

When it comes to everyday Aussies, however, home ownership is the dividing line. 

“Do you own a house? You probably think it's radical. Do you not own a house? You probably think it's a great idea,” Remeikis said.

