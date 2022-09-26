Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

The Greens’ justice spokesperson, David Shoebridge, said the minor party obtained the advice from constitutional lawyer Patrick Keyzer with the clearest way via section 51 of the Powers of Parliament.

Section 51 relates to copyrights and patents of inventions and designs, and trademarks.

Through this section, Keyzer’s advice says the commonwealth “could regulate cannabis strains as plant varieties and cause them to be listed in a schedule in respect of which the commonwealth has exclusive regulatory control”.

The Guardian reports the Greens to believe this section allows the federal government to override current state and territory legislation.

The Greens plan to introduce a private member’s bill to legalise recreational cannabis next year, with Shoebridge to release a draft bill later this year for consultation.

“We’ve been told to wait for the cannabis law reform for too long, even when it’s obvious that the majority of harm caused is by policing and the war on drugs, not the plant,” Shoebridge said in a statement on Monday.

“Recreational cannabis is enjoyed by millions in Australia and around the world, and pretending otherwise is increasingly ridiculous.

“At least 40% of Australians have used cannabis, and any law that makes almost half of us criminals needs to go.”