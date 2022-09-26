The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Recreational cannabis laws could be overhauled at a federal level, according to constitutional law advice received by the Greens.

The Greens’ justice spokesperson, David Shoebridge, said the minor party obtained the advice from constitutional lawyer Patrick Keyzer with the clearest way via section 51 of the Powers of Parliament.

Section 51 relates to copyrights and patents of inventions and designs, and trademarks.

Through this section, Keyzer’s advice says the commonwealth “could regulate cannabis strains as plant varieties and cause them to be listed in a schedule in respect of which the commonwealth has exclusive regulatory control”.

The Guardian reports the Greens to believe this section allows the federal government to override current state and territory legislation.

The Greens plan to introduce a private member’s bill to legalise recreational cannabis next year, with Shoebridge to release a draft bill later this year for consultation.

“We’ve been told to wait for the cannabis law reform for too long, even when it’s obvious that the majority of harm caused is by policing and the war on drugs, not the plant,” Shoebridge said in a statement on Monday.

“Recreational cannabis is enjoyed by millions in Australia and around the world, and pretending otherwise is increasingly ridiculous.

“At least 40% of Australians have used cannabis, and any law that makes almost half of us criminals needs to go.”

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"
NEXT STORY

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

    Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

    The Internet is divided over a controversial note left by a disgruntled neighbour.
    Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

    Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

    Stargazers delight as Jupiter will be the closest it has been to Earth in almost six decades, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky.
    Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

    Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

    Modern psychologists say there's little evidence to suggest that screaming can help improve our mental health.
    Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

    Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

    YouTube and TikTok star Trisha Paytas shocked the internet and her fans after revealing her daughter's name, and many can't decide if they love it or hate it.
    NASA Is About To Crash Into An Asteroid, And Has No Idea What Will Happen

    NASA Is About To Crash Into An Asteroid, And Has No Idea What Will Happen

    NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART) is about to crash into an asteroid known as Dimorphos, to test out our own planetary defence systems.