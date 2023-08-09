The Project

Greens' Rent Freeze Plan Could Save Renters Billions

New research reveals renters would be $3.1 billion dollars better off under the Greens’ rent freeze plan.

According to the research, the money could have been in the pockets of two million Australians had the rent freeze been adopted a year ago.

According to new parliamentary research commissioned by the Greens, the potential savings over the next 12 months equates to $4.9 billion dollars.

However, the government is not looking to take on the Greens plea.

“We will not be nationalising private housing in this country,” said Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

“We will not be doing things that make it more difficult rather than less difficult.”

The Prime Minister is adamant action on rent is a state issue, and out of his control. 

Albanese is using a national cabinet meeting next week to pursue other solutions to the housing crisis, including plans to strengthen renters rights and increase supply by one million homes. 

The Greens’ housing spokesperson, Max Chandler-Mather, spoke to The Project and responded to critics who say their rent freeze plan would lower quality housing stock, decrease affordability, encourage disinvestment in rental units and decrease nearby property values.

"We know that rent caps and rent freeze works for renters," said Chandler-Mather.

"We know during the pandemic Victoria froze rent increases and we saw rents go down."

    CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

    The Commonwealth Bank has posted a record profit of over $10 billion, an increase of 5 per cent on the last financial year.
    Matildas Believe Their Win Over France In Friendly Before The World Cup Was Perfect Preparation

    The Matildas have the perfect game tape to watch on repeat ahead of their Women's World Cup quarter-final against France: their own.
    Research Finds Texting While Walking Greatly Increases Your Risk Of Falling While Out And About

    It turns out texting while walking is bad for you.W
    Tank Tops Now Called ‘Wife Pleasers’ Instead Of ‘Wife Beaters’

    TikTok is rebranding white tank tops, from ‘wife beaters’ to ‘wife pleasers’.
    Dog Who Was Adopted After 500 Days Returned After One Week

    An adorable dog that waited 500 days for adoption has been returned after just one week.