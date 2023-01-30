Greens Propose Legalising Cannabis, Using Tax Funds To Increase Welfare

The Greens commissioned Parliamentary Budget Office research which found the legalisation of cannabis could generate $28 billion in tax revenue, which they suggest can be used to see welfare payments be lifted above the poverty line.

If their proposals were to become law, people in Australia could also legally grow six cannabis plants.

The Greens state that “the war on cannabis is not working to reduce drug use in Australia, claiming many people are entering the criminal justice system for their use of cannabis instead of alcohol or tobacco, which they state unfairly targets vulnerable communities across Australia.

Their report argues that methamphetamines being harder to detect from police dogs and road-side testing has partially contributed to more Australians moving from cannabis to harder illicit substances.

They argue that removing ‘black market’ sales of cannabis, a high volume of income that criminal groups receive, therefore removing a large volume of their revenue, will aid in making Australia safer.

Senator David Shoebridge, the Greens' justice spokesman, believes the knock-on effects will also see savings in the courts, jails, police services and hospitals.

'When we legalise cannabis, we take billions away from organised crime, police and the criminal justice system, and we can then spend it on schools, housing, hospitals and social support.' he said.

Australia would join many other Western nations and states who have made a move, if cannabis was made legal.

In Canada, those 18 and over are able to purchase cannabis at both government-owned shops and licensed retailers.

It is still a crime in Canada to sell marijuana to a child, which Australia would also enforce under The Greens' proposal.