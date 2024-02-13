The Project

Greens Demand Wind Backs On Property Tax Breaks To Support Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ Scheme

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are keen to debate their ‘Help To Buy’ scheme in parliament this week.

The scheme proposes that the government help low-income homebuyers by chipping in some cash for a property, up to 40 percent, and in return, Canberra co-owns their home.

But the Greens are threatening to harpoon ‘Help To Buy’, unless Albanese’s Government listens and winds back existing property tax breaks.

So, with the latest figures showing that 1.1 million negatively-geared Australian voters receive about $2.7 billion worth of tax benefits each year, and a new poll out today showing lukewarm public support for property tax reform, will the Government do anything about it?

It’s a tough issue for the Government, which lost the 2019 election partly on promises to wind back negative gearing and has been promising not to touch it ever since.

And it’s all ammunition for the opposition, who say the Government is indeed thinking about it.

Greens Spokesperson for Housing, Max Chandler-Mather told The Project why his party are so against the scheme.

“The problem is, the scheme will only help 0.2 per cent of renters every year, so 10,000 a year,” Chandler-Mather explained.

He went on to say the scheme will “actually make housing more expensive for the other 99.8 per cent of renters by driving up the price of housing,” and ultimately will harm more people than it will help. 

