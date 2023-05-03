The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Greens Call For Rent Freeze To Stop Landlords Starting Bidding Wars

Greens Call For Rent Freeze To Stop Landlords Starting Bidding Wars

A proposed rent freeze from the Greens would seek to close a loophole allowing landlords to start a bidding war between prospective tenants.

In an open letter to the nation's housing ministers, the party is calling for a two-year freeze followed by 2 per cent caps on rent increases, and an end to no-grounds evictions.

The Greens say rent caps should apply to the property, not just to individual leases to ensure tenants do not face eviction so their landlords can hike the rent.

The party will introduce their proposal to parliament during budget week.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has chastised the Greens for withholding support for the government's signature housing investment fund.

The housing fund, which is yet to pass the Senate, will leverage $10 billion and invest the profits up to $500 million each year into housing.

"What we will see in the budget is there is substantial upward pressure on rents. Vacancy rates are low, rents are growing faster than we would like," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"It's a $10 billion fund from which the income stream will build thousands of new social and affordable properties.

"It beggars belief that with a $10 billion fund on the table, the Greens, the Liberals and the Nationals are indicating they want to vote against that."

The opposition says it won't support the housing fund as it would only add to inflation and push up interest rates due to the amount of money that would need to be borrowed to float it.

Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said housing ministers needed to come up with a way to tackle pressures across Australia without adding to inflation.

"When there's a scarcity of housing and there's a rental crisis, there's some urgency for the government to come up with a policy that is going to house these huge number of migrants were expecting to come into the country," she told AAP.

"Infrastructure is being cut. Having an increased migration intake but a decreased amount of infrastructure to support that migration on top of the housing crisis, that's a recipe for disaster."

Housing Minister Julie Collins will meet her state and territory counterparts in Canberra on Wednesday, where they will discuss pathways to strengthening renters' rights.

Ms Collins urged the coalition and cross bench to support the government's fund.

Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said "the ball is firmly in Labor's court".

"If they can find money for submarines and stadiums, they can find money to take the housing crisis seriously by freezing rent increases and building more public and affordable housing."

Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest
NEXT STORY

Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

Advertisement

Related Articles

Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

A passenger onboard a crowded flight has been caught resting their feet above a fellow passenger's headrest, and now we're scared to fly again.
PSG Has Suspended Lionel Messi After He Took A Trip To Saudi Arabia

PSG Has Suspended Lionel Messi After He Took A Trip To Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly suspended Lionel Messi after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
Two Police Officers Reportedly Stabbed In An Incident In South Australia

Two Police Officers Reportedly Stabbed In An Incident In South Australia

Emergency services are responding to a “high-risk” incident in Crystal Brook, South Australia.
People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

People are discovering what ’M&M’s’ stands for, and the juicy story behind the popular chocolate snack.
Buckingham Palace Sent Into Lockdown, Man Arrested Following Controlled Explosion

Buckingham Palace Sent Into Lockdown, Man Arrested Following Controlled Explosion

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing what police believe were shotgun cartridges as officers carried out a controlled explosion in the area days before King Charles' coronation ceremony.