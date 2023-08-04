The Project

Greenpeace Activists Arrested After Draping UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Mansion In Black Fabric

Five Greenpeace activists have been arrested after they covered UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house in oily-black fabric, protesting his pledge to ‘max out’ UK oil and gas reserves.

It has been reported by the BBC that two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance following the demonstration.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Speaking to the BBC, one of the protestors had explained that they scaled the building to “bring home to the prime minister the really serious consequences of a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea.”

The British arm of Greenpeace tweeted, “Climbers are on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s mansion draping it in 200 metres of oily-black fabric to drive home the dangerous consequences of a new drilling frenzy.”

Sunak made an announcement on Monday, saying that Great Britain will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in order to expand their energy independence.

A video posted by the activist group showed a team dressed in red jumpsuits climbing Sunak’s Yorkshire residence, and draping a sign that read, “RISHI SUNAK - OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?”

It has been reported that Sunak and his family were not at home at the time of the incident. They are currently on holiday in California.

