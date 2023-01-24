Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Sends Invitation To Margot Robbie In Post Game Interview

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas declared his love for Australia, revealing he wants to buy a house and open a school here.

Speaking to Jim Courier after his quarter-final triumph at the Australian Open, the 24-year-old sent a message to Aussie icon Margot Robbie.

“Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things, you know. One of my favourite actresses comes from Australia, Margot Robbie," he said. Courier replied: “Margot Robbie? Are you pitching right now? Are you making an offer, what are we seeing here?” To which Tsitsipas stated "it would be nice to see her over here one day.” “So you are officially extending an invitation to Margot Robbie? I just want to be crystal clear here.” Courier asked A confident Tsitsipas declared "absolutely" “I like a lot of things in Australia, you know. The people are very welcoming. I have said that so many times, I will keep saying it because it is very true," Tsitsipas confirmed.