Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

A U.K. Grandmother who charges her family for Christmas dinner has raised her prices, due to the increased cost of living and inflation.

Caroline Duddridge, 63, has asked her family to chip in for Christmas dinner every year since 2015, after her husband passed away. 

Last year, Caroline charged her sons £15 ($28 AUD), her daughters £10 ($18.70), her grandchildren over five £5 ($9.35) and her two younger grandchildren £2.50 ($4.70).

Caroline charged her sons more as they worked full-time, while her daughters worked part-time to care for their families. 

This year, however, the prices have gone up £2 for each of her three daughters, with Caroline concerned that still won't be enough to cover her grocery bill.  

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Caroline said that she was feeling the Christmas crunch this year, with increased grocery prices and the cost of living crisis. 

"You buy a few bits and pieces, it comes to like £30 or £40 and it's barely a bag full,” she said. 

"This is not Christmas stuff either but just general shopping - it's just horrifying and you wonder where it's all going to end."

Caroline went on to say not only does she supply Christmas dinner, she feeds her whole family from Christmas eve all the way through to Boxing Day, making her fee quite a good deal. 

