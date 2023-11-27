The Project

Grandma Bans Grandson From Christmas Because He Doesn't Believe In Santa

A grandma has shocked the internet after she revealed that she has banned her daughter and grandson from Christmas at her house because they do not believe in Santa Claus.

Taking to a popular Reddit forum, the anonymous woman explained that she had started her family at a very young age and then later remarried. The age gap between her three children is stark as a result: aged 25, 9 and 7.

Her eldest child has decided not to raise her children to believe in Santa Claus, but her youngest children still do believe in the jolly Saint Nick.

"She raised him not with the Santa magic, which is perfectly okay, [I'd] just rather not have it ruined for my children who do believe in Santa," she wrote.

"I still put packages under the tree with "from Santa" on them, and leave out cookies and reindeer treats."

The grandmother explained that she asked her daughter to talk to her grandson before arriving at the Christmas do to ensure he wouldn't ruin the Christmas magic for the little ones.

"My daughter told us she wouldn't make her son lie, and my children are old enough to understand if her son decides to say something," the woman wrote.

"I told her if she wouldn't talk to her son, they could spend Christmas at their apartment."

"I just want to keep the Christmas magic alive."

Many Redditors empathised with the grandmother for wanting to maintain the Christmas magic but highlighted that they will eventually stop believing in Mr Claus but her daughter and grandson will remember the pain of being banned from Christmas.

"Casting out your daughter and grandson to try to keep your kids believing in Santa for another year is just not worth it… Christmas is way less magical in a fractured family," one user wrote.

In recent years, there has been a growing argument that perpetuating the myth of Santa Claus is potentially traumatising to children.

