GPS Tag Guides Man To His Lost Luggage In Melbourne Airport Office

Melbourne YouTuber and IT professional, Shane Miller, had just arrived back from a trip to Europe on Singapore Airlines in mid-June when he discovered his luggage had not arrived with him.

The trip had just come to an end when he arrived back in Melbourne with seemingly no hiccups.

That was until Miller failed to find his suitcase on the baggage carousel. He was informed his bag had not made the connecting flight and was still somewhere in transit.

Miller was told by Airport officials that he would be contacted as soon as the bag was located.

Luckily for Miller, he had attached an Apple Airtag (a GPS tracker) to his luggage, which then sent a notification to his phone once in range.

"The location of my bag wasn't visible until it arrived at Melbourne about 8.30pm after I was back home in Ballarat," Miller told Daily Mail Australia.

"I was relieved to know the location of my bag and had expected ongoing updates and delivery within a day or two."

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Miller said he had spent a week trying to contact the Airline and cargo service provider Swissport but failed to speak to anyone in customer service.

"My beef with Singapore Airlines and their ground handling service Swissport is that there's been no interaction. The number I was provided for Swissport the night I landed I've called 16 times and received no call-backs whatsoever.

"It goes to voicemail, and somebody is checking those because the box is emptied every few days, but no response.

"After a week of unsuccessful attempts at getting my bag, I decided to get in the car and drive back to Melbourne Airport and start knocking on doors."

After making the two-hour drive to Melbourne Airport down from Ballarat, still following his Airtag, Miller was taken into the Swissport offices by an employee after explaining his situation.

Still following his Airtag, Miller was led through multiple rooms that appeared to be full of luggage, all labelled with bag tags.

After venturing into a third luggage room, the bag was finally located, and Miller was able to collect his bag after showing his ticket and ID matched the baggage tag.

"And I was able to tell I was within a few meters of the bag, and when I was around the corner from where the bag was dumped on one of their office floors, I could make it start beeping," Miller explained

"I'm lucky I got my bag back so easily. Given there were so many other bags there, I just know there's other people missing their luggage as well.

"Those people probably don't have Airtags and won't be able to get through on the phone or email so they're in the dark.

"Is that customer service? Having a lot of people's bags, maybe a hundred, dumped in a spare room with no apparent follow-up."