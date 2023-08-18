GPs Slam Government's 'Tax Grab' That Will Cost Aussies

Patients are set to pay up to $20 more to see a GP.

This is a move doctors warn will ‘kill off bulk-billing’.

The federal health minister has also labelled the ruling as ‘concerning’.

It’s the first time that many independent GPs working in medical centres will be subject to the payroll tax.

Some experts say the decision has put GPs ‘in the crosshairs over payroll tax’, without protection from retrospective audits or amnesty offers from either state government.

Dr Charlotte Hespe runs a clinic in Sydney’s Inner West and says because of this new tax, she’s hiked her fees.

This is to avoid shutting the doors altogether.

Dr Hespe spoke to The Project about why she believes practices could fold under this new change.

“I think that GPs are generally feeling very disillusioned and burnt out,” said Dr Hespe.

“It’s pretty difficult because the cost of running the service to make sure that we can actually care for our community has become increasingly difficult.”