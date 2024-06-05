GP Bulk-Billing Rates Continue To Rise After Introduction Of Incentives

More than a million extra trips to the doctor have been bulk-billed since November last year with Australia's bulk-billing rate rising 3.4 per cent to 79 per cent in May, according to seven months of Medicare billing data.

The increase is being seen across all states and territories, with GP clinics around the country making the shift back to bulk billing, federal Health Minister Mark Butler said.

Medicare payments for doctors in major cities who bulk bill for a standard consult had increased by 34 per cent, while rural and regional doctors had received an extra 50 per cent, Mr Butler said.

The GP bulk-billing rate measures the proportion of all GP visits under Medicare that involve no patient payment.

States that historically have had lower bulk-billing rates have had the largest increases, with an 8.1 per cent rise in Tasmania, and a 5.5 per cent increase in the ACT.

NSW has the highest bulk-billing rate and is the only state to achieve more than 80 per cent, while the ACT has the lowest at 57 per cent.

The bulk-billing rate in all other states and the Northern Territory is in the 70s.

With AAP.