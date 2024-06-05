The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

GP Bulk-Billing Rates Continue To Rise After Introduction Of Incentives

GP Bulk-Billing Rates Continue To Rise After Introduction Of Incentives

The GP bulk-billing rate continues to rise month-on-month since introducing incentives for doctors.

More than a million extra trips to the doctor have been bulk-billed since November last year with Australia's bulk-billing rate rising 3.4 per cent to 79 per cent in May, according to seven months of Medicare billing data.

The increase is being seen across all states and territories, with GP clinics around the country making the shift back to bulk billing, federal Health Minister Mark Butler said.

Medicare payments for doctors in major cities who bulk bill for a standard consult had increased by 34 per cent, while rural and regional doctors had received an extra 50 per cent, Mr Butler said.

The GP bulk-billing rate measures the proportion of all GP visits under Medicare that involve no patient payment.

States that historically have had lower bulk-billing rates have had the largest increases, with an 8.1 per cent rise in Tasmania, and a 5.5 per cent increase in the ACT.

NSW has the highest bulk-billing rate and is the only state to achieve more than 80 per cent, while the ACT has the lowest at 57 per cent.

The bulk-billing rate in all other states and the Northern Territory is in the 70s.

With AAP.

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped
NEXT STORY

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    From fun ship to done ship.
    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    Social media giant X has hailed the Australian internet watchdog's decision to drop a court battle over videos of a Sydney church stabbing as a win for freedom of speech.
    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.
    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    A U.S. woman who was declared dead at a nursing home was found alive hours later.
    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram is joining the trend of unskippable ads, as it tests the feature across the app.