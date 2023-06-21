The Project

Government Urges Aussies To Check If They Have Some Unclaimed Money To Well, Claim

I knew I left that $1.5 billion somewhere.

In the old days, if you wanted to get unclaimed money, you either had to hope a bank robber left a giant bag with a dollar sign somewhere by accident, or you’d have to stay in a haunted house for one night to get your inheritance from your evil uncle Bradford. 

It wasn’t easy, but you did what you had to do. Well, now heaps of Aussies could score some unclaimed cash, without sleeping in the same room as an angry poltergeist. 

The government is trying to reunite people with their unclaimed money that has been left forgotten and unloved in bank accounts, shares and life insurance policies for years.

According to moneysmart.gov.au, there is about 1.5 billion forgotten dollarydoos that you could get a sweet little taste of, you lucky devil. 

Just head to money smart, chuck your name in the search bar, and see if you have some abandoned moolah somewhere. If your name shows a result, then simply make a claim via ASIC, and you are in the money. 

It could be a little amount of cash, or hopefully, you have a good chunk of dough, and you can finally get that marble horse you know will just tie your whole living room together. 

