The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Urged To 'Step Up' On Vaping Laws

Government Urged To 'Step Up' On Vaping Laws

Public health experts are calling for updated advertising laws to stop the promotion of vaping to young people on social media.

Experts are weighing in on possible solutions to the looming youth vaping crisis ahead of a public consultation deadline on nicotine e-cigarette reforms.

VicHealth chief executive health officer Sandro Demaio said companies were targeting young people by using fruity flavours, childish packaging and shaping the products like hoodie toggles or highlighters.

"Young people are clearly being targeted and targeted very successfully, the government needs to step up and take action," he told Channel Seven.

He said companies were also using social media to market vaping products to young people.

"Our billboard is now in our pocket, not on the street - we need to make sure that our advertising rules are updated to protect young people."

Victoria's health promotion foundation also wants to see tougher border restrictions on these products, a clampdown on sales in stores and more support services for addicted youths.

Dr Demaio said the industry was using a loophole on nicotine-free e-cigarettes as a "Trojan horse", with research revealing many products contain nicotine despite the packaging suggesting otherwise.

Health Minister Mark Butler announced the review of Australia's regulatory framework in late November in the hope of quickly pushing through flavouring and labelling controls on imports.

"Why on earth would you be marketing bubble gum-flavoured vapes with pink unicorns on them except to appeal to children, not even adolescents, young children?" he said in November.

The reforms are targeted at preventing access to young people while supporting adults to access regulated products to quit smoking with a doctor's permission.

Submissions to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reforms on nicotine vaping products close on Monday January 16.

AAP with The Project.

U.K. Schools Ban Students Touching Each Other, Including Hand Holding And Hugging
NEXT STORY

U.K. Schools Ban Students Touching Each Other, Including Hand Holding And Hugging

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.K. Schools Ban Students Touching Each Other, Including Hand Holding And Hugging

    U.K. Schools Ban Students Touching Each Other, Including Hand Holding And Hugging

    Cooties are now an endangered species in two UK schools that have banned students from touching each other.
    The Hidden Dental Problem That Nine Out Of Ten Aussies Will Suffer From

    The Hidden Dental Problem That Nine Out Of Ten Aussies Will Suffer From

    It's a condition that can change the shape of your face and may require Botox to correct, and as many as nine out of ten Australians will experience it in their lifetime.
    Woman Roasts Summer's Big Trend, The 'Cool' Cabana, For Failing To Do Its Job

    Woman Roasts Summer's Big Trend, The 'Cool' Cabana, For Failing To Do Its Job

    People are throwing shade online at the latest beach accessory, the 'CoolCabana', ironically for its lack of shade.
    Coles Implements Purchase Limit On Frozen Potato Products As Supply Shortage Continues

    Coles Implements Purchase Limit On Frozen Potato Products As Supply Shortage Continues

    Supermarket giant Coles has put purchase limits on frozen potato products as the nation continues to face a supply shortage.
    Study Finds Bigger Dog Breeds Are Better Well-Behaved And Less Aggressive Than Smaller Breeds

    Study Finds Bigger Dog Breeds Are Better Well-Behaved And Less Aggressive Than Smaller Breeds

    A new study has found bigger dog breeds are better well-behaved and have less aggressive tendencies than small breeds.