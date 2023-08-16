Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

The five-year plan was launched by Social Services Minister, Amanda Rishworth, on Wednesday.

Targets have also been set to encourage more people to reject violence against women.

There is also a dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander action plan.

This plan was developed in partnership with Indigenous advisory bodies.

According to the Australian Institute of Criminology, 25 women died at the hands of current or former partners in the year to July 2021.

The majority of family and domestic violence homicide victims were female in 2022, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

One in four women have suffered intimate partner violence since the age of 15.

The government has set the homicide reduction target in a bid to end gender-based violence within a generation.

If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.