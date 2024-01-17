Government Unveils Its Plan To Tackle The Rise Of AI

Just 34 per cent of Aussies are willing to trust the tech, while more than 70 per cent believe the government needs to put guardrails in place. And our distrust could be costly.

It is predicted AI and automation could generate up to $600 billion a year for Australia’s GDP by 20230, according to Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

The government is proposing a risk-based approach, introducing voluntary measures like labels and watermarks on AI-generated content for low-risk AI.

While imposing mandatory rules, such as independent testing and audits, for high-risk products such as self-driving cars.

But there’s concern the government’s approach is too soft compared to places like the EU, which will ban some high-risk uses under a world-first AI Act.

So has Australia got the balance right between innovation and regulation?