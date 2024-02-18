The Project

Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

The government is under fire after more than 40 asylum seekers arrived in remote Western Australia.

Travelling from Indonesia, the 30 asylum seekers were discovered on Friday morning near the isolated community of Beagle Bay.

A further 13 were found 30 kilometres north of there walking into Pender Bay, and more than 150 kilometres away from Broome.

Australian Border Force caught on the hop as asylum seekers sat in a park for two hours waiting for authorities to arrive.

Twenty-four people in the group transferred to a kindergarten while the Border Force tried to sort out accommodation. 

Australia's tough border protection policies mean no one who travels unauthorised by boat will ever be allowed to settle permanently in Australia. 

There are suggestions the ABF has already made good on its word with flight tracker software showing a Nauru Airlines plane leaving Curtin airbase in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The news kicked off the latest round in Australia's asylum seeker debate, while others are calling for politics to be left out entirely.

But with the government still unable to confirm whether there are any more asylum seekers to be found, the Prime Minister's political headache looks set to continue.

