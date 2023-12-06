The Project

Government Trying To Pass Emergency Laws To Lock Up Former Immigration Detainees After Three Arrests

Amid a political firestorm, the government is now scrambling to pass legislation that will allow authorities to lock up former immigration detainees, some convicted criminals, who have been released into the community.

The government is trying to make it possible to re-detain non-citizens, after three recently released refugees were arrested and charged, with crimes ranging from drug possession to indecent assault, to contact with minors from a convicted child predator.

It comes in the wake of last month’s landmark High Court ruling against indefinite immigration detention, which triggered the release of 148 detainees. 

Among them; convicted criminals.

The government is now in political freefall and refusing to say how many of the released detainees these new laws would apply to.

But with each released detainee, a possible landmine waiting to go off, can the government regain control?

The Matildas incredible 2023 has ended on a sour note after losing 1-0 to Canada.
Men are dogs! And by that, we mean adorable, loveable, and best friends!
Footage has emerged of John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, interrupted by a suspiciously fart-like noise while speaking on climate change at COP28.
While Beyonce might be Queen Bey, a Florida Mum is the new Queen Beige after taking to TikTok to reveal she spray painted her child's plastic Christmas tree in muted colours to match her preferred "neutral" colour scheme.