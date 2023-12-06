Government Trying To Pass Emergency Laws To Lock Up Former Immigration Detainees After Three Arrests

The government is trying to make it possible to re-detain non-citizens, after three recently released refugees were arrested and charged, with crimes ranging from drug possession to indecent assault, to contact with minors from a convicted child predator.

It comes in the wake of last month’s landmark High Court ruling against indefinite immigration detention, which triggered the release of 148 detainees.

Among them; convicted criminals.

The government is now in political freefall and refusing to say how many of the released detainees these new laws would apply to.

But with each released detainee, a possible landmine waiting to go off, can the government regain control?