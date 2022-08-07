The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government To Submit Pay Rise Proposal For Aged Care Workers

Government To Submit Pay Rise Proposal For Aged Care Workers

A star-rating system for aged care facilities is expected to be in place by the end of the year, the federal minister for the portfolio says.

It is part of the government's push to ensure more transparency and accountability in the sector following the findings of the aged care royal commission.

The system will rate facilities on different aspects of care and services to allow people to choose a home that suits their needs best, Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said.

It comes as the government prepares to submit a proposal on Monday to the Fair Work Commission which is considering whether to lift the pay rates for residential and home care workers.

The government will advocate for a "significant and meaningful" pay rise but won't attach a specific number to it, Ms Wells said.

"We need to do something to value aged care workers better and that starts with a pay rise," she told Sky News on Sunday.

"It is for the commission to decide exactly what percentage the work value cases were, but (the government has) agreed that we will fund it no matter what the decision."

Unions are advocating for at least a 25 per cent pay rise for employees in the wake of the royal commission which recommended a wage increase to reflect the value of their work.

The government is focused on improving the standard of aged care but it must be done in a sustainable way, Ms Wells said.

"These reforms have to outlast us all and I know that I won't be able to leave my office ... knowing that I have fixed aged care for once and for all because it's huge," she said.

"We have to look at reform that will make change not only meaningful but sustainable."

Sunday marks aged care employee day, dedicated to the more than 360,000 people who work in the sector.

AAP with The Project

Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages
NEXT STORY

Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    A hotel in New Zealand in offering guests free cocktails and other discounts in return for less frequent room cleaning, to help deal with staff shortages.
    Miss Universe Changes Rules To Include Mums and Wives For The First Time in 70 Years

    Miss Universe Changes Rules To Include Mums and Wives For The First Time in 70 Years

    Just when we thought the global Miss Universe pageant was drowning in problematic standards, they’ve blown us all out of the water with a change to their rules.
    Tributes Flow For The Seekers' Lead Singer, Judith Durham

    Tributes Flow For The Seekers' Lead Singer, Judith Durham

    The family of Judith Durham will be given time to grieve her death in private before the Victorian government approaches them about a possible state funeral.
    Rare Screening Of 1906 Feature Film 'The Story Of The Kelly Gang'

    Rare Screening Of 1906 Feature Film 'The Story Of The Kelly Gang'

    A rare showing of The Story of the Kelly Gang, believed to be the world's first feature film, is planned for the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.
    Study Uncovers Clue To Children's Better Immune Response To Covid

    Study Uncovers Clue To Children's Better Immune Response To Covid

    Kids' noses may be better at fighting off COVID-19 than those of adults.