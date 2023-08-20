The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government To Pledge $200 Million For Women’s Sport After Matildas’ History-Making Run In World Cup

Government To Pledge $200 Million For Women’s Sport After Matildas’ History-Making Run In World Cup

The Albanese government is set to pledge $200 million to invest in women’s sporting facilities after the Matildas made history during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas smashed viewership records after 11.15 million people tuned in to watch the semi-final match against England. The Matildas also made history after becoming the first Australian national soccer team to reach the semi-finals.

The huge success of the Australian team has prompted calls for more funding in women’s sport and grassroots football. Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr said, “We need funding in our development. We need funding in our grassroots. We need funding.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the funding will be used to improve sports facilities and equipment for women and girls.

“The Matildas have given us a moment of national inspiration, this is about seizing that opportunity for the next generation, investing in community sporting facilities for women and girls around Australia," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement.

“We want women and girls everywhere in Australia to have the facilities and the support to choose a sport they love."

The government has also said that they will work to ensure that “iconic” women’s sporting events, like the World Cup semi final, are available to all Australians to watch for free, after just 15 of the total 64 matches were on free-to-air television.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, has welcomed the monetary boost as he predicts a 20 per cent increase in grassroots participation after the World Cup success.

GPs Slam Government's 'Tax Grab' That Will Cost Aussies
NEXT STORY

GPs Slam Government's 'Tax Grab' That Will Cost Aussies

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    GPs Slam Government's 'Tax Grab' That Will Cost Aussies

    GPs Slam Government's 'Tax Grab' That Will Cost Aussies

    The Victorian and NSW governments are being accused of a ‘tax grab’ for imposing payroll tax on independent GPs.
    Chinese Satellites Have Been Tracking Australia’s Military Activities

    Chinese Satellites Have Been Tracking Australia’s Military Activities

    China has deployed a swarm of satellites to monitor military exercises in Australia.
    This Scandinavian Sleep Hack Might Save Your Marriage

    This Scandinavian Sleep Hack Might Save Your Marriage

    One of the great things about being in a relationship is sharing a bed together. Keeping each other warm on cold nights, having a nice cuddle and lying in on a Sunday morning or even a bit of hanky-panky if the mood arises.
    Prince William Slammed For Not Attending Women's World Cup Final

    Prince William Slammed For Not Attending Women's World Cup Final

    Following the Lioness’ victory over the Matildas, this will be their first-ever World Cup Final appearance.
    Researchers Discover Smartwatches Carry Dangerous Traces of Bacteria

    Researchers Discover Smartwatches Carry Dangerous Traces of Bacteria

    If you have a smart watch, you may look more fancy, but you may also be more revolting, according to science.