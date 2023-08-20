Government To Pledge $200 Million For Women’s Sport After Matildas’ History-Making Run In World Cup

The Matildas smashed viewership records after 11.15 million people tuned in to watch the semi-final match against England. The Matildas also made history after becoming the first Australian national soccer team to reach the semi-finals.

The huge success of the Australian team has prompted calls for more funding in women’s sport and grassroots football. Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr said, “We need funding in our development. We need funding in our grassroots. We need funding.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the funding will be used to improve sports facilities and equipment for women and girls.

“The Matildas have given us a moment of national inspiration, this is about seizing that opportunity for the next generation, investing in community sporting facilities for women and girls around Australia," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement.

“We want women and girls everywhere in Australia to have the facilities and the support to choose a sport they love."

The government has also said that they will work to ensure that “iconic” women’s sporting events, like the World Cup semi final, are available to all Australians to watch for free, after just 15 of the total 64 matches were on free-to-air television.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, has welcomed the monetary boost as he predicts a 20 per cent increase in grassroots participation after the World Cup success.