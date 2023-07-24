The Project

Government To Introduce Laws To Make It Easier For Casual Workers To Become Permanent

The government is seeking to shake up industrial relations laws to help casual workers become permanent.

Employment Minister Tony Burke will introduce reforms to force employers to offer casual workers who work regular hours a permanent job.

Workers do not have to take up the offer and can remain a casual employee to continue receiving loadings on their hourly rates.

More than 850,000 people will be covered by the reforms, but Mr Burke expects most to remain casual. He also said the changes would not deter employers from taking on casual workers.

"If an employer has hours that are, in fact, permanent hours, then there is no loss to the employer in the actual total dollar figure (because) they don't pay the (casual) loading, they pay leave instead," he told ABC Radio National on Monday.

"There's no actual cost to the economy here, and, for example, there is a job that isn't ongoing, or it's a job where the hours are not guaranteed, then in those circumstances, it would never have satisfied the test anyway."

The changes will attempt to close loopholes for employers seeking to avoid paying permanent entitlements to an ongoing workforce.

With AAP.

