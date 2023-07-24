The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government To Introduce Laws To Make It Easier For Casual Workers Get Permanent Positions

Government To Introduce Laws To Make It Easier For Casual Workers Get Permanent Positions

Hundreds of thousands of casual workers will be given the right to permanent positions under the new industrial relations reform.

The federal government reckons some employers are engaging in some double dipping by giving casual employees permanent hours without paying for all the extras.

In 2021, a change in parliament meant that if a worker signed a casual contract, they stayed a casual worker, no matter how many hours they worked.

But Labor wants it reversed and for casual employees who work a permanent roster to be offered a permanent position after six months.

The reform will be in addition to the existing 12-month casual employee conversion policy, affecting more than 850,000 of Australia's 2.5 million casual workforce.

Business groups say Labor's raft of industrial relation reforms will not only cost businesses but lead to fewer jobs in the long run.

"Casual employment accounts for 22-23% of total employment; that's the same level it was 30 years ago; there's not suddenly a surge of insecure jobs," said Andrew McKellar from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

But while some casual workers would be loathed to lose their loading, the government says no one will be forced into full time.

Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged
NEXT STORY

Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged

    Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged

    Hunted viewers were left reeling after a shock twist in Sunday night's episode, some even going as far as to claim the show is rigged.
    Taylor Swift Takes A Swipe At Kanye West During Eras Tour Show

    Taylor Swift Takes A Swipe At Kanye West During Eras Tour Show

    The infamous feud lives on, this time with Taylor having a dig at the rapper during a live performance on her Eras tour.
    Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Bar Patrons With Backstreet Boys Karaoke

    Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Bar Patrons With Backstreet Boys Karaoke

    The Bad Habits singer belted out the boy bands 1999 banger I Want It That Way, before serenading a pair of newlyweds with his own hit, Thinking Out Loud.
    'Humiliating' List Of Goals Set As Lock Screen On Phone Found At Ski Resort

    'Humiliating' List Of Goals Set As Lock Screen On Phone Found At Ski Resort

    Think twice before setting your goals as your screensaver, especially if they include “getting jacked” and “having 3 girls on the roster”.
    Tori Spelling Shares Text Messages From Real Estate Agent Who Mocked Her Family’s Housing Situation

    Tori Spelling Shares Text Messages From Real Estate Agent Who Mocked Her Family’s Housing Situation

    More like 9021-oh no, he didn’t! No? Ok, moving on.