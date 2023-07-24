Government To Introduce Laws To Make It Easier For Casual Workers Get Permanent Positions

The federal government reckons some employers are engaging in some double dipping by giving casual employees permanent hours without paying for all the extras.

In 2021, a change in parliament meant that if a worker signed a casual contract, they stayed a casual worker, no matter how many hours they worked.

But Labor wants it reversed and for casual employees who work a permanent roster to be offered a permanent position after six months.

The reform will be in addition to the existing 12-month casual employee conversion policy, affecting more than 850,000 of Australia's 2.5 million casual workforce.

Business groups say Labor's raft of industrial relation reforms will not only cost businesses but lead to fewer jobs in the long run.

"Casual employment accounts for 22-23% of total employment; that's the same level it was 30 years ago; there's not suddenly a surge of insecure jobs," said Andrew McKellar from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

But while some casual workers would be loathed to lose their loading, the government says no one will be forced into full time.