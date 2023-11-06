Government Spending Could Be Driving Up Inflation In Australia, Experts Suggest

For close to two years, skyrocketing interest rates have been scorching mortgage holders.

The move is designed to slay the inflation dragon, but despite the rising cost of everything, spending in the economy is still too high to kill the beast.

Only, it might not be our spending driving up inflation, but the government’s spending.

$150 billion worth of government infrastructure spending is now under review after being called out as the latest culprit to fuel inflation.

“I do think we’re going to need to make some difficult decisions about the infrastructure pipeline, which factor in those $33 billion of blowouts from projects announced by our predecessors and which factor in our inflation challenge,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

But the states, who are collectively working through more than $100 billion of road and rail projects along with the construction industry, are refuting this.

“The vast majority of the 400 + projects that have been subjected to this delayed review haven't even begun yet, so are not actually contributing to the inflationary issues that Australians are facing right now,” said Senator Bridget McKenzie.

So is slowing down our nationwide big build really the best way to finally tame inflation if it means thousands of Aussies lose their jobs?

Economist Nicki Hutley told The Project that unfortunately, construction is one of Australia’s most inflationary sectors.

“About 10 per cent, maybe more, of Australia’s economy relies on the construction sector,” Hutley said.

“If you have too much pressure in the sector, you see wages go up too fast, that adds to the economy as a whole, flows into materials prices and it’s probably one of the most inflationary sectors that we have.”

Hutley fears that the situation for homeowners is likely to get worse before it gets better, tipping that the RBA will raise the cash rate on Tuesday.

“I think we’re looking at a really big jump from somewhere around 15 per cent of people who are sort of on the breadline to possibly as much as 40 per cent of people, really struggling to make ends meet if they continue to go up,” she said.

“25 basis points doesn’t sound like much of an interest rate rise, but it’s the cumulative effect, it’s the straw that breaks the camel's back unfortunately.”