Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

It’s been a busy day in Canberra, with the Government copping heat on two key policies.

First, a backflip on the proposed fuel emissions standards, or so-called ‘ute tax’. 

The Government is now reclassifying utes and vans as light commercial cars, effectively lowering their emission reduction targets. 

There is also criticism of the Government’s changes to immigration detention policy.

It’ll now push for a maximum prison term of five years for people who don’t comply with deportation requests.

The Guardian’s Amy Remeikis told The Project that the government had pulled back on some aspects of the fuel emissions standards but ultimately had settled on a policy.

“It’s landed on a policy that’s made the car industry happy, it’s made green groups happy, and more importantly, we actually have fuel efficiency standards which is not something this country has had, ever,” Remeikis explained.

Remeikis said the chaos in Canberra can be put down to the upcoming budget and election. 

“We are in an election year and so everything is going to be turned up to eleven,” Remeikis said. 

“We are also just before the budget, so everybody is getting out all of their causes, dragging them through the streets and trying to get the government to pay attention,” Remeikis explained, adding, “Meanwhile, the government wants you to pay attention to what it's doing on cost of living so it can win that election.”

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Hundreds of heartbroken family and friends have gathered to farewell television presenter Jesse Baird, who was allegedly murdered alongside his partner Luke Davies in Sydney.
Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

A group of Montreal parents are suing their children’s art teacher and school board after students discovered he was selling their artwork on his website.
Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

An Adelaide bride-to-be is offering a reward for anyone who can locate her missing wedding dress. It was lost after her fiance accidentally drove away with it on the roof of his car.
US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

A man from Texas is humouring the internet with his recent bold move – legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and running for president.
World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The world’s first Dragon Ball Z theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia.