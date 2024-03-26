Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

First, a backflip on the proposed fuel emissions standards, or so-called ‘ute tax’.

The Government is now reclassifying utes and vans as light commercial cars, effectively lowering their emission reduction targets.

There is also criticism of the Government’s changes to immigration detention policy.

It’ll now push for a maximum prison term of five years for people who don’t comply with deportation requests.

The Guardian’s Amy Remeikis told The Project that the government had pulled back on some aspects of the fuel emissions standards but ultimately had settled on a policy.

“It’s landed on a policy that’s made the car industry happy, it’s made green groups happy, and more importantly, we actually have fuel efficiency standards which is not something this country has had, ever,” Remeikis explained.

Remeikis said the chaos in Canberra can be put down to the upcoming budget and election.

“We are in an election year and so everything is going to be turned up to eleven,” Remeikis said.

“We are also just before the budget, so everybody is getting out all of their causes, dragging them through the streets and trying to get the government to pay attention,” Remeikis explained, adding, “Meanwhile, the government wants you to pay attention to what it's doing on cost of living so it can win that election.”