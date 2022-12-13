The Project

Government To Slash Medicare Subsidies For Mental Health Care

Access to cheaper psychological sessions for Aussies will be halved within weeks as the federal government moves away from the mental health program introduced during COVID-19.

From January 1, Aussies will now only be able to claim Medicare rebates for psychological sessions for up to 10 visits, half of what patients were able to claim since 2020. 

 

 

In 2020, the former federal government introduced a mental health program that increased the number of Medicare-subsidised psychological visits a year from 10 to 20. 

 

 

But, according to Health Minister Mark Butler, not everyone was able to use the Better Access program equally. 

 

 

"The evaluation I am publishing today considered the impact of those additional 10 sessions and found they drove a very big increase in the number of services in this sector generally," Butler said. 

 

 

"But it found that those additional 10 aggravated existing wait lists and aggravated barriers to access, particularly by (people in rural and low socio-economic areas). 

 

 

"The evaluation found that all of the additional services went to existing patients and that the number of new patients who were able to get into the system and get access to psychology services actually declined by 7 per cent." 

 

 

The decision has already caused some backlash, with the Australian Association of Psychologists stating on Monday they were “bitterly disappointed” at the announcement. 

 

 

“Given the devastating impact of the pandemic, regular natural disasters, increasing levels of mental ill-health and unprecedented demand, this decision is denying people the level of mental health care they so desperately need,” executive director Tegan Carrison said. 

 

 

“We implore the federal government to give more consideration to the mental wellbeing of all Australians.” 

