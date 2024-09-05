Government Reveals AI Guidelines, Mandatory Restrictions Still Under Development

Federal Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic revealed the voluntary artificial intelligence standards on Thursday following their development by an expert advisory group.

But mandatory restrictions on high-risk AI use in Australia, such as facial recognition, medical devices and recruitment processes, are still weeks away, with the government revealing it would hold a four-week consultation on their development.

The AI guidelines come more than a year after the government launched a discussion paper on the technology, and as a Senate inquiry into adopting AI continues in Canberra.

Husic said the consultation and inquiry had shown businesses and citizens wanted regulations placed on the use of generative AI tools.

"Australians want stronger protections on AI - we've heard that, we've listened," he said.

"Australians know AI can do great things, but people want to know there are protections in place if things go off the rails."

The Voluntary AI Safety Standard features 10 guidelines for organisations, including those who develop and deploy the software within them.

The rules range from establishing an AI strategy and training, identifying risks and protecting privacy to testing and monitoring AI tools, disclosing the use of AI to customers and identifying potential bias.

The guidelines also recommended that organisations provide a way to "contest decisions, outcomes or interactions that involve AI," so those affected by decisions can appeal to them.

AI tools have, for example, been caught making biassed decisions in employee recruitment and wrongly identifying criminal suspects based on their ethnicity.

Australians will have to wait longer for mandatory restrictions on the use of AI technology, however, as the government released a discussion paper detailing potential approaches to regulation.

With AAP.