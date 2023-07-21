The Project

Government Releases Australia’s First-Ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’

The government has delivered Australia’s first ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’, assessing the nation’s feelings on everything from healthcare to housing to poverty to how much time we spend listening to podcasts!

It is a snapshot of Australia’s performance when it comes to quality of life.

“Across five themes in the first national wellbeing framework measuring about 50 different indicators in addition to the usual economic indicators,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

Those five themes measure how Healthy, Secure, Sustainable, Cohesive and Prosperous we’re all feeling.

The 50 different indicators include; Australia’s life expectancy (which is trending up), our mental health (which is holding steady), life satisfaction (trending slightly down) and homelessness (which has been badly deteriorating).

“A really important part of the task is understanding… where there are gaps in the data or where we would like that data to be more up to date,” Chalmers said.

But the problem is some of the data is now old, with mental statistics from 2017-2018, and financial and housing data from 2020.

And a fair amount has changed since then, including a huge increase to interest rates.

Other countries have been doing it successfully for years.

New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Scotland and Wales are all using wellbeing budgets to inform their spending.

So could a wellbeing budget be the key to Australia thriving rather than just surviving?

