The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Plans To Implement A ‘Vape Tax’ As The Government Loses Billions Of Dollars In Tax Revenue

Government Plans To Implement A ‘Vape Tax’ As The Government Loses Billions Of Dollars In Tax Revenue

E-cigarettes seem to be the habit of choice for some young people, with more than one-third of regular vape users under the age of 25.

According to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, In just three years, e-cigarette use has doubled.

However, daily cigarette smoking has decreased to 11%, costing the government bout $5 billion dollars in taxes.

Not only is this switch to vaping from cigarettes cost the government billions in tax revenue, but it is also the black-market tobacco products.

“This is a problem for the Budget but much, much more than that, this is a problem for our society,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“But it’s a much, much bigger and more concerning problem when it comes to our local communities and the health system more broadly.”

The UK has implemented a new strategy, handing out free vapes to one million smokers in the hopes of getting them to drop the habit.

Steve Robson, Australian Medical Association president, said of this strategy, “Posting e-cigarettes and vaping kits out to people in a situation where we’re facing a deluge of vaping in young Australians doesn’t sound like a great idea to us.”

“Many of these vapes have actually got nicotine in them, and they’re hooking a new generation of Aussie kids on inhaling chemicals.”

The U.K is using vapes to try and get people to stop smoking cigarettes, and Dr @SandroDemaio tells us why he thinks this is not a good idea in Australia.

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused
NEXT STORY

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

A homework sheet brought home for a four-year-old has left parents stumped at the answer.
Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

The signed shoes, which were worn by the basketball legend in his last championship season in 1998, fetched nearly AU$3.2 million from the diehard fan with more money than they knew what to do with. 
Melbourne’s 15 Most Eligible Bachelors Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

Melbourne’s 15 Most Eligible Bachelors Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

The list we’ve all been waiting for.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Giant Pothole After Being Annoyed It Wasn’t Getting Fixed

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Giant Pothole After Being Annoyed It Wasn’t Getting Fixed

Annoyed by a giant pothole in a Los Angeles suburb, Arnold Schwarzenegger has filled it himself.
The 100ML Liquid Rule Could Soon Be Removed In Australian Airports

The 100ML Liquid Rule Could Soon Be Removed In Australian Airports

The 100-millilitre rule for liquids on international flights might be a thing of the past by 2025.