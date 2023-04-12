Government Plans To Implement A ‘Vape Tax’ As The Government Loses Billions Of Dollars In Tax Revenue

According to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, In just three years, e-cigarette use has doubled.

However, daily cigarette smoking has decreased to 11%, costing the government bout $5 billion dollars in taxes.

Not only is this switch to vaping from cigarettes cost the government billions in tax revenue, but it is also the black-market tobacco products.

“This is a problem for the Budget but much, much more than that, this is a problem for our society,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“But it’s a much, much bigger and more concerning problem when it comes to our local communities and the health system more broadly.”

The UK has implemented a new strategy, handing out free vapes to one million smokers in the hopes of getting them to drop the habit.

Steve Robson, Australian Medical Association president, said of this strategy, “Posting e-cigarettes and vaping kits out to people in a situation where we’re facing a deluge of vaping in young Australians doesn’t sound like a great idea to us.”

“Many of these vapes have actually got nicotine in them, and they’re hooking a new generation of Aussie kids on inhaling chemicals.”

The U.K is using vapes to try and get people to stop smoking cigarettes, and Dr @SandroDemaio tells us why he thinks this is not a good idea in Australia.