Government Launches Inquiry To Save Australia’s Live Music Scene

A rescue mission has been launched to salvage Australia's live music scene as the industry reels from its latest major event cancellation.

The House of Representatives announced an inquiry into the challenges facing the sector on Thursday including venue closures and the cancellation of festivals.

The 2024 edition of Splendour in the Grass was called off on Wednesday afternoon by organiser Secret Sounds.

The four-day Byron Bay festival hosts up to 50,000 punters and has been held since 2001, only postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor MP and committee chair Brian Mitchell said the hearings would look into a full range of hindrances facing the sector.

"We will be exploring sustainability and growth in the Australian music industry into the future, domestically and internationally," he said.

"The industry sits on the cusp of transformation and it's important opportunities are harnessed while the traditional community nature of experiencing a live event is retained."

Australian Festival Association managing director Mitch Wilson said the soaring price of running a large music event was making it increasingly difficult for the industry to operate.

"The Australian music festival industry is currently facing a crisis and the flow-on effects will be felt across the local communities, suppliers and contractors," he said.

With AAP.

    Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country album, ‘Cowboy Carter’, dropped today and delighted fans with surprise features from Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Willie Nelson.
    Research shows that we aren’t cleaning our bath mats nearly as often as we should, with experts recommending they get washed at least once a week.
    iPhone users have discovered a fun new iMessage feature with the latest iOS update; they can now layer emojis on top of each other.
    A new study has found that song lyrics have become angrier since the 1980’s, with words in rap, country, pop, R&B, and rock songs also becoming simpler and more repetitive.
    Australians are set to splurge billions of dollars on Easter celebrations as the cost of chocolate and festive treats continues to soar.