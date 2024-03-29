Government Launches Inquiry To Save Australia’s Live Music Scene

The House of Representatives announced an inquiry into the challenges facing the sector on Thursday including venue closures and the cancellation of festivals.

The 2024 edition of Splendour in the Grass was called off on Wednesday afternoon by organiser Secret Sounds.

The four-day Byron Bay festival hosts up to 50,000 punters and has been held since 2001, only postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor MP and committee chair Brian Mitchell said the hearings would look into a full range of hindrances facing the sector.

"We will be exploring sustainability and growth in the Australian music industry into the future, domestically and internationally," he said.

"The industry sits on the cusp of transformation and it's important opportunities are harnessed while the traditional community nature of experiencing a live event is retained."

Australian Festival Association managing director Mitch Wilson said the soaring price of running a large music event was making it increasingly difficult for the industry to operate.

"The Australian music festival industry is currently facing a crisis and the flow-on effects will be felt across the local communities, suppliers and contractors," he said.

With AAP.