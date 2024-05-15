The Project

Government Introduces New $100 Passport Fast-Track Option Ahead Of Price Hike

Aussie travellers who need a new passport in a short amount of time will soon have access to a $100 fast-track system.

Currently, there is a $252 option for a new passport in two business days, but the a second option will soon be available to have a renewed passport in five business days.

The new option was unveiled in Labor’s Tuesday federal budget.

According to the government, the new option is expected to generate $27.4 million over the next five years, and that money will be directed to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

It is not known what conditions will be placed on who can use the new option, but as it stands, people can’t apply for the two-day option if:

  • have had two or more passports lost or stolen in the last five years
  • have had difficulties proving your identity
  • are applying for a child passport without full parental consent.

However, while this new option may offer some financial relief for those needing a new passport ASAP, the price of passports is set to increase by nearly $50 on July 1.

The current price of $325 for a 1-year adult passport with jump to $373.75.

