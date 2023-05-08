The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14

Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14

In 2012, Julia Gillard's government passed into law a change to the parenting payment that plunged more than 80,000 single parents into poverty.

Nine in 10 of them are women.

The change meant payments were cut off at the age of eight instead of 16, pushing single parents onto the dole and leaving many up to $110 per week worse off.

The Albanese Labor government is now paying for that change, to the tune of $1.9 billion, after announcing the payment will be extended until the youngest child turns 14.

"We want to make sure that the children of single-parent families have the best opportunities in life," the Prime Minister said.

"We want to look after single parents because we know that the role that they play in raising their children is such a priority for them, and they're deserving of more support."

Eligible parents will get an extra $175 a fortnight, which will be a welcome boost for around 57,000 single parents.

But the hike falls short of a key recommendation made by the government's women's equality taskforce that the age be returned to 16.

"A 14-year-old starts to, in today's world, starts to move into that change into adulthood," Albanese said.

"We think we've got the right balance here."

Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin
NEXT STORY

Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

    Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

    Statement from AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on the booing of Sydney Swans player Lance Franklin.
    You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

    You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

    Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X this month, finance and money site, FinanceBuzz, is looking for someone to watch all the Fast & Furious Movies.
    Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

    Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

    A resident in Perth has received an "important" hand-written note from their vegan neighbours asking them to close their windows when cooking meat because they can't stand the smell of it.
    Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

    Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

    Doctors say the best cure for insomnia is to become an astronaut, it's that easy!
    Miami F1 Grand Prix Slammed For "Insane" Food Prices

    Miami F1 Grand Prix Slammed For "Insane" Food Prices

    F1 fans in Miami have been "taken for a ride" after discovering the exorbitant food prices the Grand Prix had to offer, some even saying it was giving "Fyfre Festival vibes".