The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Faces Growing Calls For Extension To The Fuel Excise Relief

Government Faces Growing Calls For Extension To The Fuel Excise Relief

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has joined the growing calls for the government to extend the cut to the petrol excise past its September 28 end date.

During Question Time on Monday, Dutton asked “will your government compound on household budgets by not extending the fuel excise relief?”

“Why is Labor making a bad situation worse?" He continued.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was quick to remind Dutton he was part of the government at the time that put a date on the end to the excise in the March budget.

But Nationals MP David Gillespie later defended the former Coalition government’s plan, saying there was “genuine hope” fuel prices might have fallen by that date, the ABC reported.

Gillespie also agreed an extension to the fuel excise cut would be justified now.

"When those announcements were made, the thought was that things might turn back to normal pretty quickly," he said.

"We were hoping that Ukraine and Russia might come to terms, and there would be a flow of liquid and gas as per normal, but that is definitely not happening anytime soon."

Independent MP, Dai Le, who sits for the Western Sydney seat of Fowler, has also called on the government to help struggling families.

"Families out in western and south-western Sydney, in electorates like mine, are really struggling with all of these higher prices for everything," she said.

"So that's why I have been asking the government to really consider extending the fuel excise when it ends in September."

Can’t Afford A House? You Might Have Enough Dough For A Virtual House
NEXT STORY

Can’t Afford A House? You Might Have Enough Dough For A Virtual House

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Can’t Afford A House? You Might Have Enough Dough For A Virtual House

    Can’t Afford A House? You Might Have Enough Dough For A Virtual House

    Stop setting your sights on the impossible and put all your hard-earned savings into a pretend house instead.
    Reserve Bank of Australia Increases Cash Rate By 50 Basis Points To 1.85%.

    Reserve Bank of Australia Increases Cash Rate By 50 Basis Points To 1.85%.

    It's not a shock, but it will sting.
    Aussies Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ Their Jobs

    Aussies Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ Their Jobs

    It’s a great way to quit but still get paid.
    You Can Now Eat Gourmet Cat Food For Humans At This New York Restaurant

    You Can Now Eat Gourmet Cat Food For Humans At This New York Restaurant

    Have you ever wanted to know what your cat’s food tastes like? Well, a restaurant in New York is about to bring you that experience.
    Kyle Chalmers’ Dad Accuses Swimming Australia Of Failing To Protect Swim Star At Commonwealth Games

    Kyle Chalmers’ Dad Accuses Swimming Australia Of Failing To Protect Swim Star At Commonwealth Games

    Brett Chalmers has accused Swimming Australia of failing to protect his Commonwealth Games champion son, Kyle, from overwhelming media scrutiny which led him to consider quitting the sport.