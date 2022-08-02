Government Faces Growing Calls For Extension To The Fuel Excise Relief

During Question Time on Monday, Dutton asked “will your government compound on household budgets by not extending the fuel excise relief?”

“Why is Labor making a bad situation worse?" He continued.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was quick to remind Dutton he was part of the government at the time that put a date on the end to the excise in the March budget.

But Nationals MP David Gillespie later defended the former Coalition government’s plan, saying there was “genuine hope” fuel prices might have fallen by that date, the ABC reported.

Gillespie also agreed an extension to the fuel excise cut would be justified now.

"When those announcements were made, the thought was that things might turn back to normal pretty quickly," he said.

"We were hoping that Ukraine and Russia might come to terms, and there would be a flow of liquid and gas as per normal, but that is definitely not happening anytime soon."

Independent MP, Dai Le, who sits for the Western Sydney seat of Fowler, has also called on the government to help struggling families.

"Families out in western and south-western Sydney, in electorates like mine, are really struggling with all of these higher prices for everything," she said.

"So that's why I have been asking the government to really consider extending the fuel excise when it ends in September."