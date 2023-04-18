Government Desperate To Overhaul NDIS To Stamp Out Over-Charging By Providers

But a decade on, that gold is tarnished.

Participants report being charged an extra $100 per hour for basic services, as providers routinely charge the maximum limit set by the NDIS. But these services are cheaper if provided privately.

"There is, unfortunately a culture in Australia that where there's government money you can charge more," NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said.

"It shouldn't be treated as some sort of wedding tax."

There are also reports of bizarre therapies, including a psychic healer treating NDIS participants with crystals and tarot cards.

"With a renewed focus on evidence and data, we can get rid of shoddy therapies that offer little nor value to participants or to desperate parents," Shorten said.

The cost and scope of the NDIS is rapidly rising.

While there are currently 585,000 participants, that number is projected to rise to more than a million by 203 and cost $52 billion by 2025, dwarfing the cost of both Medicare and aged care.

Now the government wants a more efficient scheme.

While a review of the system is due in October, the government clearly feels the system can't wait to be fixed.

"I know there is nothing I will ever do that is more important than securing the future of those in need, the future of the NDIS," Shorten said.