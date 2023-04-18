The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Desperate To Overhaul NDIS To Stamp Out Over-Charging By Providers

Government Desperate To Overhaul NDIS To Stamp Out Over-Charging By Providers

Almost 10 years ago, the Gillard Labor Government introduced the NDIS, supposedly the gold standard in disability care.

But a decade on, that gold is tarnished.

Participants report being charged an extra $100 per hour for basic services, as providers routinely charge the maximum limit set by the NDIS. But these services are cheaper if provided privately.

"There is, unfortunately a culture in Australia that where there's government money you can charge more," NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said.

"It shouldn't be treated as some sort of wedding tax."

There are also reports of bizarre therapies, including a psychic healer treating NDIS participants with crystals and tarot cards.

"With a renewed focus on evidence and data, we can get rid of shoddy therapies that offer little nor value to participants or to desperate parents," Shorten said.

The cost and scope of the NDIS is rapidly rising.

While there are currently 585,000 participants, that number is projected to rise to more than a million by 203 and cost $52 billion by 2025, dwarfing the cost of both Medicare and aged care.

Now the government wants a more efficient scheme.

While a review of the system is due in October, the government clearly feels the system can't wait to be fixed.

"I know there is nothing I will ever do that is more important than securing the future of those in need, the future of the NDIS," Shorten said.

AFL’s Concussion Woes Worsen After Gary Ablett Sr Admits He Has Brain Damage
NEXT STORY

AFL’s Concussion Woes Worsen After Gary Ablett Sr Admits He Has Brain Damage

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    AFL’s Concussion Woes Worsen After Gary Ablett Sr Admits He Has Brain Damage

    AFL’s Concussion Woes Worsen After Gary Ablett Sr Admits He Has Brain Damage

    Gary Ablett Sr was one of the greatest AFL players of all time, but his career has come at a cost.
    Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

    Bali Releases 'Good Tourist Guidebook' To Help Us All Behave On Holiday

    We can't help but feel this guidebook was explicitly made for Australians.
    Cash Isn't King As Research Shows Australians Only Use Cash For 6 Per Cent Of Transactions

    Cash Isn't King As Research Shows Australians Only Use Cash For 6 Per Cent Of Transactions

    Wondering why Nan paid your birthday money in doge coins this year?
    Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

    Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

    Disney’s 2022 animated space adventure film ‘Strange World’ suffered a massive loss of nearly $300 million ($US200 million).
    Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

    Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

    The House of Versace brand has announced its plan to cut ties with the iconic Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast and will now have to give back the thousands of Medusa tiles scattered throughout the property.