Government Cracking Down On Buy Now Pay Later Services As Aussies Rack Up $16 Billion In Debt

Now the government is cracking down on the controversial credit services.

In the last financial year, 7 million Australians spent $16 billion using BNPL services, up 37 per cent on the year before.

“Over the last five years, the Buy Now Pay Later industry has seen extraordinary growth,” said Assistant Treasurer Steven Jones.

“I think most Australians, however would be surprised to know it’s not regulated in the same way as a credit card or as any other credit product was.”

But that’s about to change, with the government announcing the industry will now have to comply with the credit act to stop any more borrowers from making mistakes.

Providers will be required to hold a credit licence, perform suitability and affordability checks and temper aggressive marketing.

“There is evidence there have been multiple accounts sold to people who simply can’t afford them, and people are missing essential payments and going without so they can make their BNPL and other credit repayments,” Jones said.

Edi Spina, 60, told The Project just how easy it is to get sucked into the debt spiral.

“It started off just for emergencies, then I started splurging at the supermarket, then I thought I could buy myself nice things; it made me feel like other people,” she said.

It took Edi a year to get back into the black - and she’s one of the lucky ones.

Women, First Nations people and low-income earners are disproportionately affected by the burden of BNPL debt.

“We see people on, say, $530 a fortnight with $8000 worth of BNPL debt,” said CEO of Financial Services Australia, Fiona Guthrie.

“We see people with $20,000 or $30,000 of credit card debt with $10,000 of BNPL debt.

“So the laws need to address those harms.”