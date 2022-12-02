The Project

Government Considers Banning Menthol Cigarettes & Making Cigarettes "Uglier" To Curb Smoking Rates

The government is considering a variety of reforms on current cigarette packaging and availability, including banning flavoured cigarettes in an attempt to lower smoking rates.

Currently, Australians purchasing cigarettes see 'plain packaging' and cigarettes hidden from view in stores as introduced over a decade ago.

However, the government are seeking to introduce more changes to cut smoking rates further as they aim to halve the smoking rate of Australians within this decade.

Cigarette manufacturers would be asked to produce 'unattractive' coloured cigarettes and even print warnings onto individual cigarettes, as seen in countries like Canada.

However, it's not just the traditional cigarettes that will be under scrutiny.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is being asked to conduct a new review of vapes and vaping products in a new push to shake up regulations of the popular products, which in some cases involve illegal usage.

Health Minister Mark Butler said while plain packaging has been a successful change, the next step is to target individual cigarettes within the packet.

"We know that the tobacco industry has innovated by trying to make individual sticks or individual cigarettes more attractive, more marketable, in the plain packaging," he said.

"We want to remove that advantage that the tobacco industry has sought to find for itself."

Mr Butler said he wants to consult on the final designs of the cigarettes but is seeking inspiration from countries like Canada, who are already moving ahead with dissuasive messaging on cigarettes.

"I want to see a discussion about colours that make them unattractive, about dissuasive messages on individual sticks, which the Canadian government has just indicated they're going to go forward with," he said.

Regarding 'new designs' on cigarettes, Megan Varlow from the Cancer Council explained there had been research into which colours and looks could dissuade smokers.

"The colours that the research has looked at so far are things like a very yucky brown or a sludgy green, they're not the sorts of things that you want to put in your mouth," she said.

"Coupled with the warnings that we see on packs, what they do is they reinforce the harms associated with cigarettes, and remind people every time they have a smoke.

"So if there are 20 cigarettes in a packet, that's 20 reminders of the damage that the cigarette is doing."

