Government Calls On Australians To Make More Babies

Having a baby – it’s a delicate conversation that usually takes place between you… and your Treasurer. With all the subtlety of a foot-tapping mother-in-law he wants us all to get biz-ay – an urgent request following recent population data showing our fertility is at an all-time low.

So… why aren’t we having kids?

It’s been 20 years since treasurer Peter Costello introduced the three thousand dollar baby bonus, recommending Aussies have “one for Mum, one for Dad, and one for the country.”

And all three immediately enjoyed an uptick in the overall birth rate. But that incentive ended in 2014, the Baby Bonus generation has reached child-bearing age, and cost-of-living pressures have skyrocketed – which the current Treasurer acknowledges.

Ahead of Tuesday’s budget, Chalmers says not to expect a return of the Bonus – but that government policies on expanded childcare and paid parental leave are there to make having kids easier.

So does the government need to get bolder with the baby-making incentives… or maybe just quit pressuring us so much?