Government Announces Workplace Reforms To Target Firms Exploiting Loopholes

The government has unveiled the next wave of what it touts as ‘life changing’ workplace reforms that could impact 67,000 workers.

The 'Closing Loopholes Bill' was tabled in parliament on Monday and is the second tranche of Labor's workplace reforms.

There are two main prongs of the proposed changes.

Firstly, new wage theft laws would make it a criminal offence for employers to underpay their staff.

This would result in tougher penalties for companies using labour-hire arrangements to undercut wages, meaning 10 years of jail time and $7.8 million in fines.

Union representatives say the proposed 'same job, same pay' legal protections for labour-hire workers are greatly needed.

The bill also aims to give 'gig economy' workers the right to higher pay.

The national regulator would gain full power to lift wages and set conditions in sectors such as healthcare, food and disability services.

If passed, the new laws won't take effect until the end of next year.

Small businesses with less than 15 employees would be exempt from the law. 

Chief Executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Andrew McKeller, joined The Project to discuss the issues peak industry bodies have with the proposed reforms. 

"If someone is intentionally underpaying a member of staff, obviously that is deeply problematic, it is unethical, it is fraud, it should be illegal," McKeller said.

"Unfortunately, what the government has ignored in this situation is that in many cases where this is happening, it's completely inadvertent; it could be avoided."

McKeller went on to say the reforms had the potential to send many businesses under, saying, "It will make it much harder for many businesses to make that decision about taking on an extra employee."

"If you add cost to businesses, and businesses are facing a situation where they have to pass that through to customers in an environment where we're already seeing small business insolvencies going up, already seeing people struggling in terms of meeting cost of living expenses, to add more to that complexity doesn't make any sense," McKeller continued.

McKeller claims the solution would be to simplify the awards and arrangements that many people are employed under rather than complicate the situation. 

