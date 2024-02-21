Government Announces Overhaul To Stop Major Airlines Slot Hoarding

Now, after a few delays of its own, the government is finally calling time on this practice.

Recently, the major airlines have come under fire for “slot hoarding”, accused of hogging Sydney Airport’s limited number of takeoff and landing times, more than they had the capacity to run, then cancelling at the last minute.

Qantas and Virgin deny they engage in slot-hoarding.

Due to nearby population density, Sydney Airport restricts take-offs and landings to 80 per hour, which means slots are limited.

If any airline fails to run at least 80 per cent of its schedule, it risks losing its slots. But there are workarounds.

With cancellation rates on Sydney routes as high as 15 per cent, critics say the 80/20 rule is too lenient, but it looks like that rule will stay.

What they will do is increase transparency, with airlines required to publicly provide their reasons for cancelling or delaying a flight.

But will it be enough to end the cancellation chaos?

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan told The Project that the announcement was encouraging.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right path,” Jordan said, adding that it was important to close any loopholes that could be exploited.

“The transparency element of this is very important,” Jordan said, adding “making sure that people aren', or companies are not, rotting the system. I think it has been open to rorting and companies have taken advantage.”

Jordan reiterated his optimism about the announcement but stopped short of endorsing it entirely, and “as is always the case, the devil is in the detail and in the execution”.