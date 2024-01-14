Government Announces Major Crackdown Illegal Tobacco Black Market

Now the government is cracking down on the tobacco black market, which sees billions of dollars each year go up in smoke.

On Saturday night, another Melbourne tobacco store was attacked, making it the fifth one this week.

In Victoria, more than 30 businesses have been torched since March.

It’s called ‘Earn or Burn’, with gangs extorting small tobacco shops, and forcing business owners to sell their smuggled smokes or else go up in flames.

Over the weekend Victoria police arrested five people believed to be linked to the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang, one of the two rival gangs behind the trail of destruction.

Last financial year the Australian Border Force seized 1.7 billion illegal cigarettes and 867 tonnes of loose leaf “chop chop” tobacco.

Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world to be a smoker.

The average price for a pack of cigarettes is $50, but consumers can illegally purchase a pack of 20 for as little as $20.

The majority of these illicit cigarettes come from China, Southeast Asia, or the United Arab Emirates.

They’re legitimate products, but when they’re smuggled into the country, they have no health warnings, and no duty is paid, costing the country billions in lost tax.

On Sunday, the federal government announced a major crackdown to stem the illicit tobacco trade.

The new funding will see Border Force introduce new technological aids, like AI, to help with detection and disruption.

But is it enough to end the tobacco trade war?