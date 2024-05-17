The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Government Announces Bereavement Package For Women Who Suffer A Miscarriage

Government Announces Bereavement Package For Women Who Suffer A Miscarriage

Women who experience miscarriage will receive bereavement support and boosted follow-up care through $9.5 million in new federal government funding.

The support package will also address gaps in data to understand more about miscarriage, Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney announced on Friday.

It is estimated up to 110,000 Australian women experience a miscarriage every year, taking a lasting toll on their physical and mental health.

This is especially so for the one to two per cent who have three or more miscarriages in a row.

Ms Gearney said women who experience miscarriage commonly report a lack of information, poor access to follow-up care and limited referral to counselling or other services.

They can also experience stigma and a feeling of shame compounded by a medical system that doesn't meet their needs.

Ms Kearney said Labor's funding package would help start a public conversation about miscarriage and better support women and their families to process loss and grief.

"Having a miscarriage can be one of the darkest and most traumatising moments of a woman's life. It compounds the tragedy if she does not receive empathetic care, or is isolated and lonely as she processes this loss," the minister said in a statement.

"As a former nurse, I'm proud to be shaping the health system to offer more compassionate care to women, Ms Kearney said."

The funding includes $5.5 million for grants for bereavement support services, and $1.5m for education and awareness activities for the public and among health professionals to provide support to women and families.

A $1 million package will go to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare to improve data on miscarriage, enabling a scoping study for national miscarriage data collection.

A $1.5 million investment will also go to facilitate a national audit of Early Pregnancy Assessment Service clinics.

Early Pregnancy Loss Coalition chair Isabelle Oderberg said for too long miscarriage had been shrouded in shame and stigma that led to isolation and compromised medical and mental health care.

"This budget funding is the start of rectifying this unacceptable status quo," she said.

Samantha Payne, chief executive of the Pink Elephants Support Network for those who experience miscarriage, welcomed the package to "help shift the narrative" around the issue.

She said the funds would allow more women to access early intervention support, "going a long way to reducing the shame, stigma, grief and poor mental health outcomes that many women experience after a miscarriage".

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches
NEXT STORY

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

    US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

    ​​An Indiana judge has declared that tacos and burritos are officially sandwiches. Why is the Indiana county court ruling on such important decisions? Well, it’s all about zoning.
    UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

    UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

    McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.
    Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

    Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

    A new study has suggested that sleep does not rid the brain of toxins, which was the widely accepted scientific explanation as to the restorative effect of a good night’s sleep.
    Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

    Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

    One woman revealed that she had been using a one-litre bottle of a Dove triple moisturising “lotion” only to realise that it was a body wash, but she is not the only Aussie to have made this mistake.
    Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

    Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

    Avril Lavigne has addressed the conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a body double.