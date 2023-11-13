Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry

$22 million will be spent over four years implementing the recommendations, which include swapping computers for humans.

Royal Commissioner Catherine Holmes' recommendations included reviewing the way Services Australia interacts with its customers.

Government services minister Bill Shorten recently announced a new advisory body, which he said was evidence that the department was listening.

He said the architects of Robodebt assumed people were guilty of cheating the system.

"What we're doing is putting the 'human' back into human services - literally 1000s of ongoing public servant positions have been created."

The Australian Public Service Commission is also investigating 16 individuals involved with the scheme. However, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus would not comment if criminal charges were being considered.