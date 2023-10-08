Government Agrees To $27 Million Payout For Wrongfully Detained Indonesians

In 2012, The Project uncovered the case of an Indonesian child, Ali Yasmin, found on a people smuggling boat, and jailed for two years in a maximum security adult prison.

Now, 11 years later, justice has been served for him and more than 100 others.

Yasmin was only 14 years old when he was sent to prison, convicted as an adult people smuggler.

He was one of more than 122 Indonesian children between 2009 and 2012, who were wrongly jailed as adults after arriving in Australia on people smuggling boats.

The children were lured onto the boats by offers of work, many unsure of where the boat was headed.

Anyone under the age of 18 caught on a boat should have been returned to their home. Instead authorities used a now-discredited wrist x-ray technique to determine the children's ages and sent them to jail, despite the government being warned in 2010 that the x-rays were prone to error.

An investigation by The Project revealed the government, the police, the prosecutor and even his defence lawyers all had Yasmin’s birth certificate, but it wasn’t presented in court.

The Indonesians were repatriated home following a damning report by the human rights commission, and proceeded to launch a class action.

Now, more than a decade later, the government has agreed to a more than $27 million dollar payout, with the settlement subject to final approval by the Federal Court in December.