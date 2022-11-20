The Project

Gordon Ramsay's London Restaurant Forced To Close After Being Occupied By Activists

Climate change activists have occupied Gordon Ramsay's three-star Michelin restaurant in the upmarket London suburb, Chelsea.

Members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea at around 6pm on Saturday.

Wearing smart casual clothing they sat at tables reserved for guests of the high-end restaurant, holding mock menus outlining the environmental costs of items served on the restaurant's menu, including steak and veal.

In a statement, the group said that they are campaigning for a plant-based food system and the creation of a mass-rewilding program.

Lucia Alexander, a 39-year-old auxiliary nurse from the east of England, said that the restaurant was a "perfect example" of inequality in the UK.

"Whilst Gordon Ramsay serves food costing a minimum of STG155 ($A276) per person, more than two million people are relying on food banks in this cost-of-living crisis," she said in a statement provided by the group.

"Instead of restaurants making colossal profits at the expense of animals, workers, and our climate, we need to feed everyone by supporting farmers and fishing communities in a transition to a plant-based food system.

"A plant-based food system requires 75 per cent less farmland to grow food, allowing us to feed millions of additional people without the reliance on exploitative and inefficient animal farming industries. This is the answer to the cost-of-living and climate crises."

Animal Rebellion said that police were at the scene.

A spokesperson for Restaurant Gordon Ramsay called the protest "incredibly inappropriate and deeply disrespectful".

"Everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs," she said.

"However, to force your way into a restaurant, disturbing hard-working staff going about their jobs and ruining the evening of guests who have waited months for their reservations is incredibly inappropriate and deeply disrespectful."

 The group later tweeted they had left the restaurant because  it had been shut for the night.

