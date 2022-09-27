The Project

Googly Eyes on Cars Could be the Next Road-Safety Initiative

It turns out pedestrians are less likely to walk in front of self-driving cars when they have big, stupid eyes.

There have been tremendous advancements in improving road safety over the years. Airbags, seatbelts, speed limits, traffic lights, rear-view cameras and not letting toddlers drive tractors on farms anymore have all been fantastic initiatives that have kept pedestrians and drivers safe alike.

But, a new study has found that car manufacturers could include one new design feature that might well save thousands of lives every year globally: googly eyes.

Specifically, large, cartoonish googly eyes that look very, very funny.

This new feature has been precipitated by the development of self-driving cars, which seem to be the future.

Of course, one big problem with self-driving cars (well, other than the fact they sometimes spontaneously combust into flames in the middle of the road) is that they might not always detect pedestrians crossing the road and, equally, pedestrians might not be able to tell if the vehicle has spotted them.

You’d think this kind of sophisticated, complex technological problem would require an equally sophisticated, complex technological solution. But, you would be wrong.

In fact, this is where the giant googly eyes come in.

Researchers in Japan hypothesized that if they added eyes to the fronts of cars that could detect pedestrians and make eye contact with them, people might be and feel safer. So, they did just that, adding eyes to vehicles that flit around and gaze at pedestrians when they are detected.

“If the car is not looking at the pedestrian, this implies that the car does not recognize the pedestrian. Thus, pedestrians can judge that they should not cross the street, thereby avoiding potential traffic accidents,” the researchers explained.

This hypothesis was proven to be true in the experiment, where nine men and nine women were asked to cross a road while a remote-controlled golf buggy with googly eyes attached to the front was coming their way.

The eyes were equipped to stare at pedestrians when detected. Yes, this sounds extremely creepy and unnerving, but it also seemed to help because the participants crossed more safely and reported feeling more confident about doing so when they could see that the car was staring at them.

So, what does this mean for the future of driving? Well, it first means that Tesla has got to immediately recall all of its self-driving vehicles (especially the ones that keep blowing up) and add massive eyes to them.

In fact, the only logical step is to humanize the fronts of cars as much as possible. Car manufacturers could start adding noses, ears, eyebrows and mouths to bonnets.

They must start developing technology that allows cars to smile and say: “Thank you!” when pedestrians give way or wink at other self-driving cars when they pass each other on the road like bus drivers who wave at each other or even hurl abuse at cyclists that block traffic.

The point is, we have the technology so let’s put it to use.

