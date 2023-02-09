The Project

Google's AI Chatbot Just Cost Investors AU$144 Billion

Google owners Alphabet just lost US$100 billion (AU$144 billion) thanks to the company's foray into AI technology.

Google is launching its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot following the success of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

The company said the product, named Bard, will be released to the public in the coming weeks and will provide written answers to questions in split seconds.

AI will also soon be integrated into the company's search engine to provide written answers to search queries in addition to links to relevant web pages, images and videos.

But a demonstration to investors went horribly wrong when the chatbot gave a wrong answer during a news conference in Paris, designed to show off Bard.

During the demonstration, Bard was asked about new discoveries by NASA's James Webb Telescope.

But the AI's response about the telescope being the first to take pictures of a planet outside of our Solar System was wrong, according to NASA.

Since then, Alphabet's shares fell 7.7 per cent on Wall Street, wiping out AU$144 billion.

With AAP.

