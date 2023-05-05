The Project

Google To Start Phasing Out Passwords In Favour Of Passkeys

Google has declared it’s “the beginning of the end” for passwords as they roll out passkeys as their alternative log-in method.

New technology being rolled out by Google could soon see the end of passwords as we know it.

Announced on World Password Day, Google began their rollout of passkeys in what they described as “the beginning of the end” for passwords.

The passkey is designed to replace passwords entirely by using biometrics like fingerprints and facial scans to allow users to unlock their devices and log in to their applications.

When a passkey is created, a private key is stored on the local device, and when log-in is required, the device must solve a unique challenge using the private key to generate a signature.

The signature is then verified using a corresponding public key uploaded to Google to allow a person to access their account, according to The Guardian.

Google only sees the signature created and the public key, preventing people from using phishing, SIM-swap and other methods to obtain passwords and bypass authentication methods.

Google, along with Apple and Microsoft, have joined the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance to support the move to passkeys.

“As we actively work with other Fido alliance leaders to eliminate passwords, we’ll inevitably remove one of phishers’ biggest rewards – credentials,” 1Password chief executive, Jeff Shiner, said.

“This is a tipping point for passkeys and making the online world safe.”

