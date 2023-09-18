The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Google Searches For Fictional Aussie Town ‘Agnes Bluff’ Have Skyrocketed

Google Searches For Fictional Aussie Town ‘Agnes Bluff’ Have Skyrocketed

Google searches for the fictional Aussie Town, Agnes Bluff, have skyrocketed after the successful TV show The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart.

The Amazon Prime Video show is based on the novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, which is set in a remote Northern Territory town that actually does not exist.

Google Trends data, analysed by news.com.au, shows that searches for the term ‘Agnes Bluff’ grew 1640 per cent between July and August.

But it's not only Aussies that are intrigued as to where this stunning place is. Viewers from Spain, Canada, the UK, US and Italy also googled the place.

The show was filmed in real locations across Central Australia, including Alice Springs Desert Park, Simpsons Gap, Ooraminna Station, Standley Chasm and Orniston Gorge.

The Gosses Bluff crater, also known by its traditional Aboriginal name, Tnorala, was also shown in the show. Director of the show, Glendyn Ivin told the NT News that the crater was “one of the most beautiful and special places I’ve ever seen.”

Speaking to news.com.au, Ringland explained that the story was inspired by her time living on Anangu land in Australia’s Western Desert.

“I created Agnes Bluff, the national park, and the crater full of blood-red desert peas, because to write about the real place where I lived would be telling stories from the land that aren’t mine to tell.

“To know people are Googling these places I fictionalised feels like a shot of joy straight to my heart – I don’t know that there could be a greater compliment given to my writing.”

New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM
NEXT STORY

New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM

Advertisement

Related Articles

New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM

New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM

Adidas have created a single-use runner designed to last only the length of one marathon, which will set you back an eye-watering sum of $777 ($US 500).
Average Aussie Spending $431 A Month On Beauty Services During Cost Of Living Crisis

Average Aussie Spending $431 A Month On Beauty Services During Cost Of Living Crisis

A Finder survey revealed that the average Australian is spending $431 per month on beauty services.
Tourist Slams Italian Pizzeria For Charging Him Nearly $25 To Slice A Birthday Cake

Tourist Slams Italian Pizzeria For Charging Him Nearly $25 To Slice A Birthday Cake

A diner has slammed an Italian pizzeria after he found out he was charged €15 ($AU 24.83) to cut up a store-bought cake and serve it to his nine guests.
New Service Will Wipe Your Questionable Search History And Make It Wholesome

New Service Will Wipe Your Questionable Search History And Make It Wholesome

Norwegian company Opera GX offers a service that will wipe out questionable Google searches and replace them with more wholesome content.
Australia Has Too Much Wine, But That Is Bad News For Grape Growers

Australia Has Too Much Wine, But That Is Bad News For Grape Growers

Australia has an oversupply of wine by an estimated 2.8 billion bottles, but this puts a strain on small-scale grape growers who are struggling to offload their produce.